Contrasting Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smart Share Global and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.43, indicating a potential upside of 219.08%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 75.55%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.60 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Smart Share Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Dolphin Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.