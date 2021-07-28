Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.19. Corbion has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $60.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.2975 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, Barclays cut Corbion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Corbion

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

