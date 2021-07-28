CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.