Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

