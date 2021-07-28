Cormark Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.14.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$66.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

