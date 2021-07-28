Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 182.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

