Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

GLW stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 136,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

