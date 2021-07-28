Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 3,639,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

