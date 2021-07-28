Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

COST traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.23. 24,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $424.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

