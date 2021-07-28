County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given a $33.34 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a research note published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

