Covalent Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.69 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

