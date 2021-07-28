Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

CVLG opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $341.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.