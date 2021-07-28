CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 14,894 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

