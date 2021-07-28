CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 133.85 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of £89.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.35.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
