CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 133.85 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of £89.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.35.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

