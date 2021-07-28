Craig Hallum Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Hold

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Medallia stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medallia by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

