Crane Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $96.15 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

NYSE:CR opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.53. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

