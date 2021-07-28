Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Shares of CR opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

