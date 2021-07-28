Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

CR opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

