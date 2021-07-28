Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,547. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Crane alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.