Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $96.15 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.53. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Crane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

