Credit Suisse AG Has $202,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.48.

