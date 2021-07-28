Credit Suisse AG Invests $173,000 in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCYO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 159.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

