Credit Suisse AG Invests $229,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 511.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

