Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $85,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,249,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADV. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

