Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,363 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of VirnetX worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $279.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.53.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

