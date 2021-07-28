Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,893 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCBG stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

