Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

