Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.46.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.