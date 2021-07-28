Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.46.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.57.
In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.