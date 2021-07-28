Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

