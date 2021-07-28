Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.
Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).
