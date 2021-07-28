Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 94,614 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $365.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

