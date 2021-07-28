Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.