Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRNX stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
