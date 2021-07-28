Critical Contrast: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MiX Telematics and Activision Blizzard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Activision Blizzard 0 1 20 0 2.95

MiX Telematics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.17%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $113.22, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Dividends

MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MiX Telematics pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Activision Blizzard pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MiX Telematics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.49 $14.60 million $0.53 24.58 Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.24 $2.20 billion $3.25 26.38

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 10.64% 10.83% 7.65% Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats MiX Telematics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers. It also provides Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection, and entry-level tracking and recovery services; MiX Now, a system that helps companies monitor and manage the behavior and performance of their vehicles and drivers. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 744,677 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

