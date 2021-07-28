Critical Survey: Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nuvve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Nuvve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $19.49 million 1.75 -$2.99 million N/A N/A Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Nuvve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 1.59% 2.04% 1.27% Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pioneer Power Solutions and Nuvve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvve has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers effectively and efficiently manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment performs service on its customer’s power generation equipment and also provides customers with new and used power generation equipment intended to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power to operations during times of emergency. The company was founded on September 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

