Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 million, a PE ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

