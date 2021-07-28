Crowns (CWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00016584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00739145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,787,545 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.