Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $315,248.20 and approximately $903.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

