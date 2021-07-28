CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62. CSX has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,785 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

