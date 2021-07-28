CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer Sells 80,000 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,475,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 164.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in CSX by 194.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,467,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 968,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

