CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. CTS has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Get CTS alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.