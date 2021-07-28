Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 23,095 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 568,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares during the period.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

