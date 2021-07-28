Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,556 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $46,396,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

