Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,161 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

