Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 106.48 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £447.86 million and a P/E ratio of 115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.93. Custodian REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39).

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

