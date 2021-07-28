Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 106.48 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £447.86 million and a P/E ratio of 115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.93. Custodian REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39).
Custodian REIT Company Profile
