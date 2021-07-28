Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 189,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.