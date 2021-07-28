Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $889.26 million, a P/E ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

