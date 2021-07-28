D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,894 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.