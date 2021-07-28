D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.01.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

