D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $7.18 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after buying an additional 258,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after buying an additional 184,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

