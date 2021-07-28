D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

