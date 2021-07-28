D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.09% of Modine Manufacturing worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $824.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

